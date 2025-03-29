5 reasons why Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins will main event WrestleMania 41 Night One

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner and the biggest question among fans was which match would headline the first night of the spectacle. The latest episode of SmackDown has finally answered that. The Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk is set to close the show in Las Vegas.

This has also raised several questions among fans—questions that are quite obvious. Fans have been wondering why the 2025 Royal Rumble winner is not getting to headline The Show of Shows as per the decades-long tradition. Also, a lot of fans were also hoping for the Women's World Championship match to get the main event spot this year.

Here are five reasons why Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs CM Punk will headline WrestleMania 41:

#5. To fulfill CM Punk's decades-long WrestleMania dream

CM Punk has been in WWE for more than a decade but one of the most unfortunate things was he never got to headline WrestleMania. The 46-year-old deserves that big moment and why not? And WWE finally had that perfect opportunity this year to let Punk fulfill his decades-long dream.

Having that opportunity on the table and still fumbling would not have been ideal. So, the company had no other option but to capitalize on it in the most beautiful way possible. This is one of the major reasons WWE pulled the trigger on the Triple Threat Match.

#4. Due to the star power in this match

Jey Uso's Royal Rumble victory surely makes him deserving of headlining the biggest night of the year. Also, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley are equally deserving of that spot. However, there is no denying that neither of these matches can match the star power that Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk have.

It is quite a rare occurrence that three of the biggest stars in this industry are in the same match and that too at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The only place where this match could fit was at the main-event spot. This is a match that is loaded with star power and what else could overshadow it?

#3. To let Roman Reigns solidify himself as Mr. WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has headlined nine editions of WrestleMania in his career so far. Closing the grand spectacle one more time will make Reigns the only man to enter the double digits when it comes to main-eventing the most editions of spectacle. Also, he would headline six consecutive WrestleMania, making him a step closer to equaling Hulk Hogan's seven consecutive main events.

Well, WWE had this monumental opportunity to give Roman Reigns the status of Mr. WrestleMania and immortalize his legacy. So, it was seemingly not a tough decision for the Triple H-led creative team to choose which match should be placed at the end of Night 1 in Las Vegas.

#2. For a potential big surprise at WrestleMania 41

Another big reason WWE putting this match at the end of Night 1 at The Showcase of the Immortals could be to pull off a really big surprise. Over the years WrestleMania has seen some of the biggest surprises and shockers. The magnitude of those increases when it especially happens at the main event.

So, the Triple Threat Match getting that spot is seemingly a major indication that the company is cooking something. A big twist or a shocking heel turn could be on the horizon that may leave fans stunned. Well, it could be associated with Paul Heyman as The Wiseman may have something up his sleeve that could change the entire landscape.

#1. For the epic storyline that is years in the making

The Triple H-led era has made one thing clear - the best storylines get to have the spotlight at WrestleMania. When it comes to Roman Reigns vs CM Punk vs Seth Rollins, none can deny the amount of history they share. It was Punk who brought back Reigns and Rollins into this industry.

Besides, the former Shield brothers have a storied rivalry that has been going on for ages. Meanwhile, CM Punk and Seth Rollins' disdain for each other and their rivalry is comparable to none. This has indeed become a multi-dimensional feud with every superstar having some story with the other.

Such a rich storyline which is backed up by a compelling history is undeniably the best choice to headline this year's 'Mania. This match has the potential to steal the show in Las Vegas this year which is why WWE has decided to let it have the biggest spot.

