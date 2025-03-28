Triple H abruptly ends seven-year tradition on WWE SmackDown

This week's WWE SmackDown live from London was main-evented by the WrestleMania contract signing between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. The three stars were in the ring with heavy security around to prevent last week's events from being repeated.

The contract signing went as expected with all three men coming out and voicing their opinion before it was revealed that the Triple Threat match would be main eventing WrestleMania 41.

While it wasn't revealed which night it would main event, it's clear that Cody Rhodes' match against John Cena will be the main event of Night Two, which means that the Royal Rumble was falsely advertised this year.

The tagline of the annual Rumble is that the winner will main event the subsequent WrestleMania and for the past seven years, that has been true, with at least one winner main eventing one night of 'Mania.

The last time neither winner main evented the biggest show of the year was back in 2018 when both Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura won their respective Rumble matches but Brock Lesnar main evented against Roman Reigns.

Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Bianca Belair, and Cody Rhodes all main evented following their victories but this year, it's clear that Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair will not get the same treatment.

Is the WWE Royal Rumble now a false promise?

In the years before WrestleMania became a two-night affair, it was tough for WWE to allow the Royal Rumble winner to main event WrestleMania, with Seth Rollins losing out to his own wife at WrestleMania 35.

That being said, Becky and Bianca are the only two women who have main evented WrestleMania following a Royal Rumble win, so it seemed as though the promise was for one of the two until this year.

While the Triple H-led creative team has seemingly confirmed the main event bouts for this year, Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair are the two stars who have now ended the tradition. Flair has main evented WrestleMania before since she was part of the match at WrestleMania 35.

