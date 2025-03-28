Triple H abruptly ends seven-year tradition on WWE SmackDown

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Mar 28, 2025 23:39 GMT
This is the end of an era (image via WWE)
This is the end of an era (Image via WWE.com)

This week's WWE SmackDown live from London was main-evented by the WrestleMania contract signing between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. The three stars were in the ring with heavy security around to prevent last week's events from being repeated.

Ad

The contract signing went as expected with all three men coming out and voicing their opinion before it was revealed that the Triple Threat match would be main eventing WrestleMania 41.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While it wasn't revealed which night it would main event, it's clear that Cody Rhodes' match against John Cena will be the main event of Night Two, which means that the Royal Rumble was falsely advertised this year.

The tagline of the annual Rumble is that the winner will main event the subsequent WrestleMania and for the past seven years, that has been true, with at least one winner main eventing one night of 'Mania.

Ad

The last time neither winner main evented the biggest show of the year was back in 2018 when both Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura won their respective Rumble matches but Brock Lesnar main evented against Roman Reigns.

Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Bianca Belair, and Cody Rhodes all main evented following their victories but this year, it's clear that Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair will not get the same treatment.

Is the WWE Royal Rumble now a false promise?

In the years before WrestleMania became a two-night affair, it was tough for WWE to allow the Royal Rumble winner to main event WrestleMania, with Seth Rollins losing out to his own wife at WrestleMania 35.

Ad
Ad

That being said, Becky and Bianca are the only two women who have main evented WrestleMania following a Royal Rumble win, so it seemed as though the promise was for one of the two until this year.

While the Triple H-led creative team has seemingly confirmed the main event bouts for this year, Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair are the two stars who have now ended the tradition. Flair has main evented WrestleMania before since she was part of the match at WrestleMania 35.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी