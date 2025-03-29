Roman Reigns solidifies himself as Mr. WrestleMania following WWE SmackDown announcement

The WWE Universe had a love-hate relationship with Roman Reigns for years as his singles push took off. However, The OTC has cemented his spot as The Head of The Table during The Bloodline's dominance. Despite Reigns being in a unique stage of his career, he has already claimed a new title, a bigger accolade on the horizon.

Roman Reigns debuted at WrestleMania in 2013 as The Shield beat top stars in the opener, then defeated more top stars in match two of WrestleMania 30. His first 'Mania main event was the Triple Threat with Brock Lesnar and winner Seth Rollins, but one year later, he beat Triple H in the WrestleMania 32 main event, then headlined over The Undertaker under No Holds Barred rules, lost to Lesnar at WrestleMania 34, and beat Drew McIntyre mid-way through WrestleMania 35. Since then, he has headlined against Edge and Daniel Bryan, Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, The Rock against Cody and Seth, and Rhodes again.

Reigns will now work his 10th WrestleMania main event in Las Vegas next month. WWE confirmed on tonight's SmackDown that Roman vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins will headline Night One of WrestleMania 41. Reigns already holds the record for the most 'Mania main events at 9, passing Hulk Hogan's record of 8, but the WWE Universe is now declaring him to be Mr. WrestleMania with 10.

Reigns has a chance to make more WWE history at WrestleMania 41. If the Bloodline leader manages to leave Las Vegas with a win, he will tie The Hulkster with the most WrestleMania main event wins at seven.

