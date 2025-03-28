Unfortunate news for Roman Reigns following WWE SmackDown

By Marc Middleton
Modified Mar 28, 2025 23:48 GMT
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman face the WWE Universe on SmackDown
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman face the WWE Universe on SmackDown (Photo Credit: wwe.com)

Roman Reigns is slowly making his way back to the top of WWE, but concerning signs for his future continue to surface. The leader of The Bloodline cemented his spot several years ago, but nothing is forever in the world of pro wrestling. For the second week in a row, Reigns is going viral for an unfortunate reason.

The Original Tribal Chief was running WWE one year ago as one of the most dominant champions in history. Reigns was dethroned at WrestleMania 40 by Cody Rhodes and then spent several months away before returning on a mission to take back his Bloodline and his WWE spot. WrestleMania 41 will see Roman lock up with CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat bout. Reigns made his first SmackDown entrance in over four months last Friday in Bologna, Italy, along with Paul Heyman.

The Wiseman and Roman received a massive pop from the Italian WWE fans last week, but SmackDown went to commercial well before the Bloodline leader hit the apron to wrap his signature entrance.

Tonight's SmackDown in London resulted in more viral fan discussions for the same reason. The Head of The Table and his Wiseman marched to the ring for the contract signing with Punk and Rollins but were once again cut off by a commercial break before the halfway point.

The contract signing revealed that Reigns vs. Punk vs. Rollins would be the main event of WrestleMania 41, but whether it would be Night One or Two wasn't mentioned. Another major happening also went down to close the loaded live SmackDown episode from London at The O2.

Edited by Harish Raj S
