Roman Reigns makes surprising statement on potentially winning WWE championship for the first time

Roman Reigns is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of an era that he has dominated. The Head of the Table has racked up numerous accolades, but there are still a few titles he has not captured. Reigns' latest statement is fueling a major discussion on his future, and now the Anoa'i Family standout may be chasing another championship goal.

The Original Tribal Chief began collecting WWE championships when he and Tyler Breeze became FCW Florida Tag Team Champions in developmental. Reigns and Seth Rollins, as The Shield, later became WWE Tag Team Champions. Since then, Roman had four WWE Championship reigns, two as Universal Champion, and one each as Intercontinental Champion and United States Champion. After unifying the Universal and WWE Championships in his historic reign, officials created the World Heavyweight Championship so RAW could have a main title again. Gunther is the current champion.

Roman Reigns is interested in challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship, but only if WWE wants to elevate the red brand's top title. The leader of The Bloodline spoke with O'Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast during Royal Rumble Weekend at the WWE 2K25 event. He was asked about possibly getting bored and deciding to go for the World Heavyweight Championship.

"If we're trying to lift the value [of the World Heavyweight Championship], you know what waist it's supposed to go on [mine]. So, yeah," Roman Reigns said. [From 30:25 to 30:30]

WWE has crowned just four World Heavyweight Champions since May 2023. Inaugural champion Seth Rollins dropped the title to Drew McIntyre after 316 days, but Damian Priest immediately cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to dethrone The Scottish Warrior. The Archer of Infamy saw his reign end at 118 days by Gunther, who just passed the six-month mark of his reign.

Roman Reigns films skit with social media stars

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns promoted the upcoming WWE 2K25 video game during Royal Rumble Weekend. The WWE Games event in Indianapolis allowed media and celebrities to preview the game.

The Head of the Table can be seen in the comedic skit seen below, with The Wise Man and social media stars Shawn Michelis (aka Not So Big Shawn) and Feras Haroun of The Haroon Twins, who taunted Roman while wearing The Rock's t-shirt. Heyman let the longtime fan know how stupid his shirt was.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are featured on WWE 2K25, which will be released via early access on Friday, March 7, and then worldwide on March 14. The game will feature special editions with The Bloodline and The Undertaker and will be released on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X/S, and Windows.

