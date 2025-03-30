CM Punk breaks silence after losing to 37-year-old WWE star for the 2nd time

For the first time in his career, WWE Superstar CM Punk is scheduled to main event WrestleMania. However, the multi-time world champion broke his silence after suffering a major loss at a recent live event just weeks before The Showcase of The Immortals.

Ad

The Second City Saint faced Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a Steel Cage match. The bout took place at a house show in Vienna at the Wiener Stadthalle Arena on March 29, 2025.

In the end, the 37-year-old star emerged victorious in front of his home crowd and retained his title against CM Punk. Following their encounter, the former AEW star addressed the Vienna crowd and offered high praise for Gunther, his champion status, and his blue-collar work ethic.

Ad

Trending

"After sharing the ring with The Ring General, Gunther in a cage, I know I'm never gonna forget Vienna. This man is a champion for a reason. He represents championship caliber people, hardworking blue-collar, salt of the earth Vienna pride. Congratulations champ. I will see you down the line," Punk said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Voice of The Voiceless failed to secure a win over The Ring General during a live event in December 2024 as well.

CM Punk reveals WWE Hall of Famer's favor owed to him is not main-eventing WrestleMania

On the March 28, 2025, episode of the Friday night show, The Straight Edge Superstar, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins appeared for the contract signing of their WrestleMania match. The SmackDown GM Nick Aldis had numerous security guards and officials to prevent chaos.

Ad

CM Punk broke into tears when Paul Heyman announced that he would be closing this year's Show of Shows in Las Vegas. However, The Best in The World revealed that headlining a WrestleMania was not the favor owed to him by The Wiseman.

Ad

It will be exciting to see if The Second City Saint will defeat Reigns and Rollins in their Triple Threat match.

Please credit WWE's X/Twitter and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback