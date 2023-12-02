"How many did Tony Khan buy already?" "Congrats A-E-DUB" - Fans erupt after an impressive start to ticket sales for AEW All In 2024 

Following the huge success of the 2023 AEW All In Pay-Per-View, Tony Khan had high hopes for the next year's event after he announced the pay-per-view to be conducted once again in Wembley Stadium on August 25, 2024.

The previous All In Pay-Per-View broke records in terms of attendance, as the total audience in the stadium was more than 81,000. The tickets went on sale on December 1 for the 2024 All In.

Recently, Tony Khan took to Twitter and posted about the large number of tickets sold on the first day itself.

"Thank you all who made today's #AllIn on-sale a huge success for AEW + @wembleystadium! Our 2023 ticket on sale was in May; this time we began 5 months sooner! On day 1, AEW's already sold over $4 million in tickets (over £3M), just getting started: All In is 9 months away!" Tony Khan shared.

Tony Khan shared.

The fans have been in a frenzy since this huge announcement.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to the big achievement for 2024 All In.

Fans are expecting the next year's All In Pay-Per-View to break the previous records.

AEW generated huge revenue in 2023

Since its inception, AEW has offered tough competition to WWE as compared to other promotions. Despite losing a considerable audience throughout the year, the Jacksonville-based company has generated huge revenue in 2023.

As reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Jacksonville-based promotion has grossed up to $175 Million.

"AEW is expected to finish the year grossing $170 million to $175 million in revenue."

The reason for such a high amount of revenue can be the success of 2023 All In Pay-Per-View in London.

Do you think 2024 All In will surpass the attendance record set by the pay-per-view last year? Let us know in the comments section below.