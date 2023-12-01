AEW generated staggering revenue in 2023 - Reports

AEW has established its name after arriving on the scene in 2019 and is often viewed as the alternative to the WWE. The company has generated incredible profits over the years, and according to some reports, the Jacksonville-based promotion has achieved another huge milestone in 2023.

All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan confirmed in 2022 that the company had made about 100 million in revenue, which was expected to grow, and it seems like the speculations were right as All Elite Wrestling has had a major boost in their revenue as 2023 comes to an end.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Jacksonville-based promotion is expected to finish 2023 grossing over 170 million to 175 million in revenue:

"AEW is expected to finish the year grossing $170 million to $175 million in revenue - WON"

Tony Khan possibly gives away Bryan Danielson's last match in AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently spoke about the contract agreement between him and Bryan Danielson and possibly revealed the latter's last match with the promotion.

Bryan Danielson arrived in All Elite Wrestling in 2021 after having a great run in WWE. The American Dragon has put on incredible matches in AEW ever since his debut at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view.

However, Bryan has dealt with unfortunate injuries for most of his career in All Elite Wrestling, which led to him announcing that he will be transitioning into a part-time wrestler by next year. The fans are eager to know when his last match will take place, and it seems like Tony Khan may have answered that.

In an interview with The Athletic, Tony Khan explained the contract details of Bryan Danielson and revealed that his full-time contract will expire sometime around All In 2024.

"Bryan and I made an agreement three years to the week before AEW All In 2024. The agreement was that Bryan would wrestle (full-time) for three years. Even three years in advance of the expiration of the agreement, I was already clawing for him to stay. He will stay with us in spirit and sometimes, occasionally, make sporadic appearances with us. But the end of the full-time run with us is going to be in 2024." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

