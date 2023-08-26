AEW has already received highly lucrative purchase offers, reveals Tony Khan while quoting the proposed price

AEW President Tony Khan recently talked about the purchase offers his promotion has received while also speaking about the recent milestones that the company has reached in terms of ticket sales of their upcoming stadium show All In.

The company has two busy weeks ahead as All In takes place on August 27 in front of over 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium and one week after that, AEW All Out will take place from the United Center in Chicago.

All Elite Wrestling grossed over $100 million in 2022, and in 2023, Tony Khan's company added a second primetime show named AEW Collision in June.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tony Khan made it clear that he has no intentions of taking the company public and talked about the success of the company.

"I typically talk about how I reinvest a lot of money. I have reinvested a lot of the money we gross in this business. Last year, we grossed over $100 million. This year, we’ll gross far more than $100 million – we’ll see where it ends up. But last year was $100 million, this year is going to be a lot more with video game revenue [for AEW Fight Forever, released this summer], Wembley revenue and the addition and [weekly TNT show, launched in June on TNT,] Collision. So our grosses will be far higher this year, and I’ve reinvested much of the money we’ve grossed back into the business."

Khan further added:

"I’m still working off the original investment into the business, but have not had to put in more. And then we are reinvesting money to grow it as an international business. We’ve launched the video game, expanded the TV calendar, expanded the pay-per-view calendar and the merchandising. We have a valuation of, well people have approached me with billion-dollar offers. So the business has grown. I’m not turning over huge cash profits. But as we approach the new media rights renewal, that is really the key not only to weekly profitability and cash flow, but also another large multiplier on top of the business valuation," he said. [H/T:Fightful]

Tony Khan reveals who can run AEW after him

Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling and has managed to make it the second-largest promotion in the world of professional wrestling.

In the same interview with Hollywood Reporter, Tony Khan gave answers to many important questions, including the current state of the pro wrestling business, backstage conflicts, and the company's positioning in the business.

When asked about who he would trust to book a show if he's not around, Khan named Bryan Danielson as the person he would trust to write the show. He also revealed that he told his father if he gets hit by a bus, he should turn to The American Dragon.

"He hasn’t been around as much lately, because he’s been recovering from an injury. But if I got hit by a bus, or if I was ever incapacitated for some reason, the person I told my father that he should turn to is Bryan Danielson." [H/T - Hollywood Reporter]

