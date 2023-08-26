Could a former WWE star's debut lead to Saraya's face turn at All In? Analyzing the possibility

Toni Storm and Saraya will have to put their friendship aside, as they both aim to become the AEW Women's Champion at All In. But what if the arrival of a former WWE Superstar not only derails Saraya's chances but her place itself in the Outcasts?

Mercedes Moné was one name that was always linked with AEW, and what if that debut appearance could happen at All In? She suffered an ankle injury and has not competed in three months, but making her return in front of 80,000 fans at All In would definitely make the headlines.

Previously when they were in WWE, Saraya teamed up with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to form Team PCB, while Mercedes Moné made her debut to align with Team B.A.D. as a heel. She could pull off another big debut as a heel but this time, she could be joining The Outcasts.

The former WWE Superstar could provide an assist to Toni Storm, for her to once more become Women's Champion. Not only would they get in a way an upgrade for their ranks, but they would be holding the gold.

Tony Khan says that Saraya is going to have the most significant moment of her career in AEW at All In

Every athlete dreams to compete in front of their home crowd. Not only will Saraya get to do this at All In, she will be getting to compete in front of 80,000 people at the biggest stadium in United Kingdom, the Wembley Stadium.

Tony Khan got to speak about this milestone for the AEW star during the media call a few days back. He also mentioned that this could be her biggest moment since signing with AEW almost a year ago.

All In will be happening in just under 48 hours, and this is set to be the promotion's biggest event in its four-year history yet. Fans may be in store for great matches, upsets, and shocking returns. No one will quite know until the event holds for us till its actually here.

