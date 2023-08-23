Tony Khan believes former WWE champion is having the most significant moment of their career in AEW

AEW All In is almost here, and the hype building around the event is reaching critical levels. And nowhere is that excitement more apparent than in Tony Khan, who held a media call today ahead of this week's Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite and, of course, the historic event taking place at Wembley Stadium in London this weekend.

During the media call, the All Elite President spoke about several hot topics, such as Cash Wheeler's recent arrest and Bryan Danielson's injury, and more. One of his more interesting comments was regarding Saraya (fka Paige), who will be wrestling in front of more than 80,000 fans in her home country at All In.

Tony Khan praised the former Divas Champion, who has been with the company for nearly a year now. Khan emphasized her impact on the women's division and declared that performing at All In would be the most significant moment of both her All Elite run and her career.

Saraya is set to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship at the event. The match will be a four-way with Britt Baker, Toni Storm, and current champion Hikaru Shida.

Tony Khan believes Sting is on the best run of his career in AEW

Saraya isn't the only one Tony Khan is boasting about, as the All Elite President recently opined that industry legend and WWE Hall of Famer Sting is having the greatest run of his career at 64 years old.

The Stinger has undergone a career renaissance in the Jacksonville-based promotion and has been undefeated in the ring since his debut in December 2020. Although he's only been in tag team action thus far, mostly with his partner and protege Darby Allin, he's still rejuvenated himself by taking risks that few his age would.

Speaking on The Chase McCabe Show, Tony Khan sang the praises of The Icon, calling his current run the best of his career:

"When you talk about some of the biggest names in pro wrestling, for me it starts and ends with Sting. He's one of the all-time legends. He's one of my all-time favorites. Sting is still a huge part of AEW, and one of the greatest things we accomplished was bringing Sting out of retirement. He is still wrestling to this day. He is undefeated in AEW, in fact, and he's on the greatest run of his career right now in AEW," said Khan.

Sting will also compete at this weekend's All In event as he and Darby Allin will take on Mogul Embassy's Swerve Strickland and AR Fox.

