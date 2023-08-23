Tony Khan breaks silence on Cash Wheeler's situation and status of AEW All In match

AEW President Tony Khan has broken his silence regarding the ongoing situation with FTR's Cash Wheeler.

On August 18, 2023, Cash was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm after an arrest warrant was served. His bail was set at $2,500, and he was ordered to turn over all firearms that were registered in his name to the sheriff's office in Orange County, Florida, within 12 hours of his release.

Because of the legal ramifications surrounding Cash Wheeler's legal situation, many people have wondered what is next for the AEW Tag Team Champion. He and his FTR partner Dax Harwood are scheduled to face The Young Bucks at All In on August 27th in London, England.

So what updates does Tony Khan have? During the All In/Fyter Fest media call that Sportskeeda Wrestling's Arunava Ghoshal was a part of, Khan admitted that Cash Wheeler's situation is being monitored very closely in the lead-up to All In:

“As for things that have happened outside of the ring, I can’t comment on the specifics at this time because I still don’t know everything and I’m still learning facts. But based on the information we have at this time, we’re still keeping an eye on that situation and at this time I think it’s a very inconclusive situation. It differs from other times where we come in and weighed in on a situation or acted on a situation based on the evidence because in this case, and everything we’re looking at, we don’t have those facts right now. So at this point, I think it’s rather inconclusive. But I do very much look forward to the match and we’ll keep an eye out throughout this week and as long as it’s a pending situation and what’s happening.” [2:13-3:09]

Cash Wheeler is scheduled to appear this week on AEW Dynamite

With less than a week to go before the biggest event in AEW history, a lot of fans will be keeping a close eye on whether or not FTR vs. The Young Bucks will actually go ahead at All In.

At the time of writing, it seems as if it's set to take place as the two teams are scheduled to have a face-to-face interview on this week's episode of Dynamite to promote the match.

The interview will likely be filmed ahead of the show giving the company a little more time to sort out any issues Cash Wheeler may have due to his recent arrest. But it's safe to say that a lot of people will be very excited if Wheeler gets through customs in London, England.

