[Watch] AEW star Cash Wheeler's arraignment brings up details behind his arrest

Cash Wheeler's arrest has taken the AEW community by storm, with the original charges being reported as aggravated assault.

The FTR member has not been involved in any controversy before, leading to quite a clean record so far. However, his recent arrest has led to widespread concern about his future, particularly regarding his upcoming match against The Young Bucks at All In. As the event is set to take place in Wembley, London, fans are worried if the FTR member will be allowed to travel after his arrest.

A video of Cash Wheeler's arraignment has cleared things up. The video makes it clear that the AEW star did not know the other party, and it was seemingly a road rage incident. The bond was set at $2,500. Below is the Judge's conclusion:

[Judge] "All right, well, that sounds reasonable, $2500 for the bond. In addition to that, sir, you’re going to be ordered to have no contact with the victim or any other witnesses involved in the case; you’re also going to be ordered to have no weapons on or about your person. Now, that means that any weapons that you own that aren’t in the custody of law enforcement at this point are going to have to be turned in to the sheriff’s department pending the outcome in this case. And that’s to be done within 12 hours of your release. All right." (H/T: Haus of Wrestling)

It remains to be seen what is next for the AEW star in terms of his pro-wrestling schedule.

