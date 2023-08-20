Is Sting's AEW run the best of his career? Tony Khan believes so

Sting's run in AEW has been nothing short of exceptional. At 64 years old, the legend continues to surprise crowds with his unwavering commitment to putting on the best show possible. But is The Icon's current run in Tony Khan's empire the greatest of his career?

In an interview with The Chase McCabe Show, Tony Khan stated how proud he was to have an industry giant like Sting on his roster. Khan then claimed that the WCW legend is amid his best-ever run as a part of AEW:

"When you talk about some of the biggest names in pro wrestling, for me it starts and ends with Sting. He's one of the all-time legends. He's one of my all-time favorites. Sting is still a huge part of AEW, and one of the greatest things we accomplished was bringing Sting out of retirement. He is still wrestling to this day. He is undefeated in AEW, in fact, and he's on the greatest run of his career right now in AEW," said Khan. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Considering that Sting has won multiple world titles, competed against some of the biggest names of all time, and received an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, it is hard to entirely agree with Tony Khan's sentiments.

That is not to say that his current run is below par by any means, Sting has just set an extremely high bar for himself. Nonetheless, wrestling fans of today will continue to enjoy The Icon's in-ring performances until he eventually decides to call it a day.

Sting to compete in a huge match at AEW All In

All In is just a week away, and the card looks stacked despite the relative lack of build for much of the show's matches. However, one bout that can not be accused of this is the Coffin Match between Sting and Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland and A.R. Fox.

This match has a very rich history behind it, with Strickland, Allin, and Fox all sharing a similar path to the top of professional wrestling. Throw in one of the industry's biggest-ever stars and an insane stipulation, and you have yourself a recipe for success.

Many have speculated that Sting could hang up his boots for good at Wembley Stadium, although the large majority of fans will be hoping this is not the end of the road for the tenured veteran.

