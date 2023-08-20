There is allegedly a big reason why Sting is not retiring at AEW All In

AEW All In is shaping up to be a show that will be remembered by wrestling fans for years to come. Many top stars are set to compete at Wembley including Wrestling legend Sting, who was rumored to compete in his last match at All In. However, that does not seem to be the case anymore.

Sting has discussed hanging up the boots in the past and the WWE Hall of Famer has made it clear that his retirement is coming soon. However, the rumors about him retiring at All In are proven to be wrong.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer brought up Sting's tag team match with Darby Allin against Swerve Strickland and AR Fox at All In London. He stated that The Icon is not retiring because he does not want to.

“Sting doesn’t wanna retire, and no one’s gonna tell him when, so he’s the only one who’s making that call, so obviously it wasn’t his call to retire at Wembley Stadium, so it didn’t happen.” [H/T RingsideNews]

AEW star takes a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Sting

Former WWE Superstar Swerve Strickland recently blasted AEW star Sting on Twitter ahead of their match at All In.

Sting and Darby Allin brought the fight to Strickland's partner AR Fox in his own territory. The two stars made a surprise appearance at the WWA4 Pro Wrestling School, where Fox is a trainer. The Icon ambushed AR Fox from behind with his baseball bat and choked him, which allowed Darby Allin to head to the top rope for a Coffin Drop on Fox.

Swerve Strickland took to Twitter to react to the attack and expressed his anger towards Sting and Darby Allin.

