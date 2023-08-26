Tony Khan names who would run AEW if he "got hit by a bus"

Tony Khan is the founder and co-owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and serves as the CEO and head of creative for the promotion. Since its inception in 2019, the Jacksonville-based company has become the second-largest professional wrestling in the world and is producing three weekly shows featuring some of the best talents in the world of pro wrestling.

During a recent interview with Hollywood Reported, Tony Khan answered questions about many topics including the current state of the pro wrestling business, backstage conflicts, and the company's positioning in the business.

When asked who would be entrusted with the responsibility of putting together an upcoming show if he could not book it due to some reason, Khan named Bryan Danielson as the person, who would book the show in his absence.

The CEO added that he has already told his father that if he gets hit by a bus or is incapacitated, he should turn to The American Dragon.

"He hasn’t been around as much lately, because he’s been recovering from an injury. But if I got hit by a bus, or if I was ever incapacitated for some reason, the person I told my father that he should turn to is Bryan Danielson." (H/T - Hollywood Reporter)

Expand Tweet

Bryan Danielson is currently recovering from an injury received during his match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in June 2023 against Kazuchika Okada. Danielson won the match by submission. Due to the injury, the former WWE Champion will miss AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, All In, at Wembley Stadium.

AEW's All In is on a record-breaking spree and has shattered many WWE records

All In will emanate from Wembley Stadium, London on 27 August 2023 and is set to become one of the biggest events in the history of professional wrestling.

It was recently reported that All Elite Wrestling has sold more than 80,000 tickets for the pay-per-view and is just a few thousand tickets shy of selling out the UK's biggest stadium. The pay-per-view has surpassed WrestleMania 32's attendance record of 80,709.

Expand Tweet

The show will be headlined by the AEW World Championship match between MJF and Adam Cole.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?