How much money did AEW raise for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre match on Dynamite? Reports reveal the startling figure

Dave Meltzer has revealed something about The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Match. It was one of the most brutal and laden matches with wrestling violence all through and had everything that one sees in a high-stakes and high-octane match, including outside interference. While the tables were laid out and the chokeslams set to deliver, an iconic character made his way to the arena and the ring as well - none other than Leatherface.

It was a tie-in for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre game that will release in August. And like every other tie-in, there's a financial transaction involved. According to Dave Meltzer, who was speaking to Wrestling Observer Radio, the total amount raised for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre match was "a big number" - and the match is being rated as the worst segment of the current episode.

He said,

"It was over $100,000 sponsorship. And I mean for that kind of thing, it was like, again, the network wants the sponsorship.” (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

The brutal Texas Chainsaw Massacre match had Jeff and Matt Hardy do what they do best - send their opponents through tables. Jeff also set up a Swanton bomb for the ages that should have decided the course of the match, but there were some other things that Jarrett had in mind. Now, how this feud continues remains to be seen.

Before commenting on Texas Chainsaw Massacre Match, Meltzer had confirmed Lacey Evans is done with WWE

Dave Meltzer has been the source of news related to the world of wrestling for decades. He recently confirmed to Wrestling Observer Online that Lacey Evans, who was currently competing in WWE, is done with the organization.

"Dave Meltzer has since confirmed she is done with the company." [H/T - WON]

Lacey has been with WWE for the past seven years and evolved from being in the performance center to reaching the main events and wrestling with the best. Evans was sporadically in several matches in WWE.

What do you think? Is Meltzer still relevant in the era of the internet and podcasts when wrestlers talk about incidents such as these on podcasts?