33-year-old star is reportedly done with WWE

WWE is often called ''the Land of Opportunities,'' but performers are hired and released from the company on a regular basis. According to a new report, The Sassy Southern Belle Lacey Evans is reportedly done with the company after seven years.

Earlier this week, Lacey Evans made some changes to her social media accounts where she changed her current status with the company. The Sassy Southern Belle has not been featured heavily on weekly programming since the arrival of the new regime.

According to a new report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Online, the 33-year-old star is done with WWE after spending seven years with the company, where she ascended from the Performance Center to the main roster. The report doesn't mention anything apart from her exit:

"Dave Meltzer has since confirmed she is done with the company." [H/T - WON]

In June 2023, Evans faced Charlotte Flair on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. After the show, she had one dark match against LWO's Zelina Vega before reportedly leaving the company.

Lacey Evans is reportedly listed in WWE's internal roster

Lacey Evans has been the talk of the town ever since she dropped a cryptic post regarding her future with the company. After spending years on the main roster, it seems like Evans was running out of options after the arrival of the new regime.

During her early days, Evans was once scheduled to main event WrestleMania 37 with Charlotte Flair alongside Ric Flair in her corner for the RAW Women's Championship. However, those plans were scrapped.

According to a new report from PWInsider, The Sassy Southern Belle might be done with the company, but she is still listed as an active competitor in their internal roster. Check it out:

"Internally, WWE has not removed her from the company roster. She is also still listed as an active performer on WWE.com." [H/T - PWInsider]

It will be interesting to see what The Sassy Southern Belle will do after her official release from the company.

What are your thoughts on Lacey Evans? Sound off in the comment section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here