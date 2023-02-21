"How about that?" - Veteran comments on CM Punk's appearance at major event amid AEW absence

The wrestling world was abuzz this past weekend with the news of former AEW World Champion CM Punk's appearance at the NJPW Battle In The Valley event in San Jose, California. Wrestling Veteran Tony Schiavone shared his thoughts on Punk's appearance.

In 2022, Punk had a successful run in AEW, culminating in him winning the world championship at All Out in September. However, he had to relinquish the title due to his involvement in a post-show brawl with The Elite. His latest appearance at the NJPW event has surprised both his peers and fans.

During a recent episode of "What Happened When" with Conrad Thompson, Tony Schiavone expressed his excitement upon learning about Punk's attendance at the NJPW show.

"Wow. How about that?" Schiavone said. "I'm so thrilled, I don't know what to say." [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

CM Punk's attendance at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event, which featured Mercedes Mone's win of the IWGP Women's Championship, has generated excitement and speculation in the wrestling community. Punk's support for Mone, who left WWE with Naomi last year, may have been a factor in his presence at the show.

Former WWE Superstar KENTA calls out AEW star

Former WWE Superstar KENTA (fka Hideo Itami), who won the STRONG Openweight Championship at NJPW's Battle in the Valley event, took a playful jab at AEW star CM Punk on Twitter following Punk's surprise appearance at the show.

KENTA is known for using the GTS finisher, and he joked that he hoped Punk would enjoy seeing a real Go 2 Sleep in action.

KENTA aka Lil’K @KENTAG2S I heard that my biggest fan in the world came to arena last night.

I hope he enjoyed REAL Go2Sleep I heard that my biggest fan in the world came to arena last night.I hope he enjoyed REAL Go2Sleep

Regardless of the reasons behind Punk's appearance, it is clear that his presence at the NJPW event has caused a stir in the wrestling world. Fans and industry insiders alike will be watching closely to see what the future holds for the Straight Edge Superstar.

