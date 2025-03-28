How Toni Storm and Mariah May's feud exposed double standards in women's wrestling, says AEW star

Timeless Toni Storm and Mariah May had a historic feud in AEW. However, a top star said that their rivalry exposed the double standards of women's wrestling that are prevalent today.

The star in question is Deonna Purrazzo. As mentioned, the storyline between Mariah May and Toni Storm was highly captivating. It lasted for months and featured three spectacular showdowns. The feud recently culminated in a gruesome match at Revolution for the AEW Women's World Championship, where Storm prevailed.

In a recent interview with VICE, Deonna Purrazzo called out fans and peers for their double standards. She pointed out the fact that people would complain when women did not deliver much inside the squared circle.

Taking the example of Toni Storm and Mariah May's match, which was an absolute sight of carnage, Purrazzo claimed that people then complained that it was too much. She further added that it was the right place and time for their opportunity to deliver what they did at the Revolution event.

"So it’s interesting when you have that take where it’s like, ‘you didn’t give us enough!’ Then women do what Toni and Mariah did, and it’s like, ‘you gave us too much.’ There’s a time and place; we’re telling stories. We’ve been watching Toni and Mariah build to this match at Revolution. That was the time and place for them, and I think that if we’re talking about women’s equality in wrestling and giving us these opportunities, then we need to do something more extreme."

Toni Storm has her next challenger in AEW after her feud with Mariah May

As the fans witnessed, Timeless Toni Storm emerged victorious in her feud with Mariah May and walked out of the Revolution Pay-Per-View as the AEW Women's World Champion. However, she did not have time to celebrate as a new challenger emerged from the shadows.

On the following edition of Dynamite, Megan Bayne attacked Toni Storm from behind to make her intentions of becoming the next champion clear. This led to a title match between the duo being made official for All Elite's next pay-per-view event, Dynasty.

Moreover, Bayne also pulled off a major shocker by pinning Toni in a tag team match this week on Dynamite. With huge momentum by her side, it will be interesting to see if Megan Bayne will be the one to dethrone Toni Storm for the title.

