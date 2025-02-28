How Vince McMahon would have reacted to Christopher Daniels' viral blading botch in AEW, according to WWE veteran

AEW executive Christopher Daniels was caught in a blading botch live on Dynamite this week. A WWE veteran revealed how former CEO Vince McMahon would have reacted to the situation.

Christopher Daniels was attacked by MJF backstage amidst his rivalry with Adam Page, who has considered Daniels his mentor. However, fans spotted a huge botch where Daniels was blading himself to make the attack look legitimate. In a recent discussion with Jonathan Coachman on Coach and Bro Live, Vince Russo slammed AEW as a company and Christopher Daniels for missing the cue and botching his segment.

He claimed that while top stars like AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes are real wrestlers, many talents in AEW are just portraying themselves as wrestlers they have watched growing up.

Moreover, Russo revealed that if such a botch had occurred under Vince McMahon's watch, every person involved, from the talent to the producer, would have been fired. According to him, McMahon would have been embarrassed and punished the culprit.

"You are seeing wrestlers and then you see those that are playing wrestlers and you can tell the difference a mile away. You can see somebody like a Randy Orton, like a Cody Rhodes, like an AJ Styles that knows what they are doing. But then you got 50% of the roster that are doing what they saw on television growing up and bro, it is as clear as day and what we just saw there was somebody playing wrestler [sic].... can you imagine that being done on Vince McMahon's time? The producer would have been fired, the talent would have been fired, the cameraman would have been fired, so many people would have been fired for embarrassing him. If you don't know, we're going live in 10, 9, 8, 7, what kind of mambi pambi organization are you running over there? I mean my god, Coach, ever hear the 10 second countdown?" [32:00 - 33:18]

MJF & Hangman Adam Page's rivalry got more heated following AEW Dynamite

The rivalry between MJF and Adam Page has been brewing for weeks on AEW. In light of the recent attack by The Salt of the Earth, the company has yet to release an update on Christopher Daniels.

On the other hand, Adam Page and MJF are on a collision course that will culminate next week in the City of Angels. The duo are scheduled to compete in an epic one-on-one showdown at AEW's next pay-per-view, Revolution.

With the major event just a week away, it remains to be seen if Christopher Daniels will return and have some involvement in their huge encounter.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Coach and Bro Live! and give an H/T to Sportskeeda.

