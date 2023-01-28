WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes roasted by popular AEW star during Rampage

Cody Rhodes may no longer be a part of AEW since his return to WWE last year. But that didn't stop the American Nightmare from being called out by Swerve Strickland during AEW Rampage.

Dustin Rhodes appeared for an interview segment with Renee Paquette during tonight's show. He got started on describing his recent personal issues before being interrupted by Swerve Strickland and The Mogul Affiliates.

Swerve threatened to take 'The Natural' out as he did previously to Billy Gunn, before referencing his rich wrestling family, including younger brother Cody Rhodes and late father Dusty Rhodes.

"The nerve of you Rhodes guys bro. First it's you with the slick mouth, your brother ain't sh*t and let's not talk about your dad bro." - Swerve said.

Cody Rhodes left AEW last year after co-founding the promotion with The Elite and Tony Khan in 2019. He made his surprising return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and prepares for his return to the ring this weekend at the Royal Rumble.

Fans are awaiting the return of Keith Lee to resume his feud with Swerve and The Mogul Affiliates. Swerve and Lee were tag champs throughout 2022 but Strickland turned on his partner after their reign concluded.

