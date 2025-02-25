Huge AEW appearance announced following controversial clash last week

A major AEW star has been announced for an appearance. He was involved in a segment with an executive last week.

Last week on Dynamite, MJF and Hangman Adam Page were involved in a segment where it could have almost turned ugly. Things got heated especially after MJF spoke ill of AEW Executive Christopher Daniels and that sent Page into a rage. Hangman clashed with Daniels on January 16, 2025, in a Texas Death match. It was revealed by Daniels after the contest that it was his last match as doctors had advised him to not wrestle so he had to retire.

The AEW Executive's mention during the promo was controversial as it struck a cord within Page who is probably suffering from the burden of retiring the veteran following the brutal encounter.

It was later announced that the two stars will go head to head at Revolution on March 9 and it sure promises to be a heated match. It has now been announced that MJF will appear live on Dynamite to address the incident and also his upcoming match. The company wrote on X/Twitter:

“THIS WEDNESDAY, 2/26 #AEWDynamite Oceanside, CA LIVE COAST-TO-COAST 8pm ET / 5pm PT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax MJF Appears Live Wednesday After coming to blows with Hangman Page last week, what will @The_MJF have to say on Wednesday Night Dynamite? LIVE, 8e/5p on TBS + MAX!”

Booker T has his say on whether MJF is going stale in AEW

MJF has been going steadily character-wise for the last year or so. He keeps moving from being a heel to a babyface from time to time.

However, this time, there have been suggestions that his character is going stale in AEW. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now weighed in on the debate on his Hall of Fame podcast and said that fans maybe right.

“And honestly, for the people that is saying that MJF is getting stale, they may be right. They may be right 100%, but it’s a good stale, from my perspective. Because MJF is a guy that’s — I’m sure, because he had that little bidding war thing for a bit. He made sure when contract time came up, Tony Khan was gonna make sure he took care of. So I’m sure he got taken care of as far as contract goes on.”

Either way, MJF is someone who will not budge from being himself be it inside or outside the ring.

