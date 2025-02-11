Is MJF getting stale with current AEW run? Former WWE World champion weighs in on the debate 

  • home icon
By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Feb 11, 2025 04:22 GMT
MJF is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel, WWE's corporate website]

Despite being one of AEW's unquestionable top stars currently, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been on the receiving end of some criticism lately regarding his booking on the company's current programming. However, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Booker T believes that The Wolf of Wrestling has not lost all of his shine.

MJF is currently embroiled in a feud with Jeff Jarrett, which began when The Last Outlaw rejected Friedman's offer to assist him in winning the AEW World Championship in exchange for a future title shot. While some viewers find the program entertaining and engaging, others have been more critical of the rivalry, and how it has unfolded over the past several weeks.

On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the subject of whether MJF has grown stale as a character and performer. The former World Heavyweight Champion seemingly agreed with the view, albeit with a caveat, before speculating that Friedman had negotiated a lucrative deal with AEW.

“And honestly, for the people that is saying that MJF is getting stale, they may be right. They may be right 100%, but it’s a good stale, from my perspective. Because MJF is a guy that’s — I’m sure, because he had that little bidding war thing for a bit. He made sure when contract time came up, Tony Khan was gonna make sure he took care of. So I’m sure he got taken care of as far as contract goes on," said Booker. [H/T - Ewrestlingnews.com]

Besides his issues with Jarrett, MJF appears to be on a collision course with another former All Elite World Champion, "Hangman" Adam Page.

Vince Russo on MJF's shots at Dustin Rhodes on AEW Dynamite

Last week on Dynamite, MJF was confronted by Dustin Rhodes, who called out the former American Champion for his disrespectful comments about Owen Hart, Jeff Jarrett, and his wife Karen. Friedman retaliated by taking shots at The Natural's age, as well as by belittling his legacy compared to his father's and brother's.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, former wrestling writer Vince Russo expressed his disapproval of MJF's comments about Dustin on AEW Dynamite, claiming that it broke with a long-held industry tradition.

"There was a time when somebody was an older wrestler Chris, you could never ever ever mention their age like ever bro like that was the death nil. That was so hands off when there was an older talent, you could not go there. That was just one of the rules of the business, it really was," Russo said.

Friedman and Rhodes are scheduled to go head-to-head this Wednesday.

Edited by Neda Ali
