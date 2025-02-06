MJF claims he will retire WWE legend in AEW

Many WWE legends, including Chris Jericho, Sting, Dustin Rhodes, and Billy Gunn, have performed in AEW. MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) recently claimed that he would retire The Natural in their match next week on Dynamite.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF was interrupted by WWE legend Dustin Rhodes. The Salt of the Earth was quick to destroy Dustin on the microphone, accusing him of living in his father and brother Cody Rhodes' shadow. The segment ended when Friedman delivered a brutal low blow to The Natural. Both stars are set to square off in a singles match next week.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), MJF claimed that he will put Dustin Rhodes in a retirement home on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

"Tune in to watch me put him [Dustin] in a retirement home."

It will be interesting to see if MJF's comments bring out a dangerous side of Dustin Rhodes in their match on Dynamite.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes comments on his retirement

Dustin Rhodes has been an active competitor for nearly 40 years. The Natural has had successful runs in WCW, WWE, and now in AEW. He signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2019 and has since delivered many stellar matchups.

Dustin won the ROH World Tag Team and World Six-Man Tag Team championships last year. On the Unbreakable podcast, the WWE legend revealed that retirement would be hard, but he planned to hang up his wrestling boots in the next two or three years.

"I just know the inevitable is almost here, and that's gonna be a hard thing to deal with. You know, I think I may have two [or] three years left that I can go full steam and then what? It's like, that's something I'm really, really gonna have to work on." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Fans will have to wait and see if Tony Khan gives Dustin Rhodes a World Title run before his retirement.

