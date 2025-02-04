"The inevitable is almost here" - AEW star reveals retirement plans

A top AEW star opened up about his retirement during a recent interview. The veteran who may hang up his boots in the coming years is Dustin Rhodes.

After decades of being underutilized, the Natural is finally getting the recognition he deserves. He performed as Goldust in WWE for many years, but the gimmick never elevated him to a top star. Since arriving at AEW, he has showcased his extraordinary in-ring and mic skills.

Despite being 55, Dustin Rhodes continues to wrestle in intense and hardcore stipulation bouts while defending his two championships. He currently holds the ROH World Tag Team Championship alongside Sammy Guevara and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship alongside The Von Erichs.

Trending

While speaking on the Unbreakable podcast, the AEW veteran revealed that he plans to retire from the sport in two to three years.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

"I just know the inevitable is almost here, and that's gonna be a hard thing to deal with. You know, I think I may have two/three years left that I can go full steam and then what? It's like, that's something I'm really, really gonna have to work on," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

AEW's Dustin Rhodes rejects his fan's idea

The Natural wore different attire back in the day but wears improvised gear now.

A fan on X/Twitter recently asked Dustin to wear his early-career attire, but the veteran refused to switch from his current gear. The 55-year-old also stated that he preferred the current attire as it has evolved compared to his previous outfits.

"Man, idk. Remember guys I am 55 almost 56. I am however in great shape, but I kind of like the evolved version of myself," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how many accolades he surpasses before exiting the pro wrestling industry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback