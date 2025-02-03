AEW star seemingly refuses to bring back iconic gimmick: "Kind of like the evolved version of myself"

AEW's current roster consists of several young talents and industry veterans. Its sister promotion is Ring of Honor, which Tony Khan and Co. purchased in 2022.

One of AEW's most experienced wrestlers is the 55-year-old Dustin Rhodes. The former WWE star is the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion (with Sammy Guevara) and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion (with Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich). He is among the most reliable names in the Tony Khan-led organization.

Rhodes has portrayed various characters throughout his long and celebrated pro wrestling career. One of his most iconic gimmicks in the '90s was "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes. Interestingly, it has been years since the legend has played the character.

Recently, a fan on X/Twitter requested he wrestle one last time as The Natural. However, Rhodes was unsure whether he wanted to do it because he had evolved.

"Man, idk. Remember guys I am 55 almost 56. I am however in great shape, but I kind of like the evolved version of myself."

AEW star Dustin Rhodes on sobriety

Dustin Rhodes was once addicted to alcohol and drugs. However, he has been sober for over 16 years now. The Natural recently sent a heartfelt message on X/Twitter about his struggles and how he conquered them.

"Fast forward 16 almost 17 yrs later, I am as sober and clean as a whistle and love it. Didn't think I would ever be where I am today. But I am. F*ck the devil that sits on my shoulder wanting me to walk with him. I will not!!! I have gotten everything back I had lost and more, because of God," Dustin wrote.

Dustin Rhodes is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and the half-brother of the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

