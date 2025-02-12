Huge AEW Dynamite debut announced

AEW recently announced a massive Dynamite debut for a newly signed star. The 26-year-old who will wrestle on the flagship show for the first time in a singles contest is Megan Bayne, who has been one of the top wrestlers in the scene lately.

The Megasus stepped foot in AEW a couple of years ago but wrestled in dark matches in 2022 and 2023. The star drew attention when she made her debut on Maximum Carnage: Dynamite recently. She was a participant in the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet match. Fans were enthralled to see the star perform with such agility. Later, she wrestled on Collision against Hyena Hera in a squash match.

Recently on X/Twitter, AEW announced Bayne will be in action at Dynamite. The star will wrestle on the flagship show in a singles match for the first time. However, her opponent is unknown as of now. After her confrontation with Thunder Rosa on Collision, it will be interesting to see if the latter interferes during the match.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Mariah May refuses to wrestle AEW's recent signee, Megan Bayne

The reigning AEW Women's World Champion recently discussed the names that she would not like to face in the future.

While speaking on the Casual Conversations with The Classic, Mariah May revealed that she wouldn't face Megan Bayne and Kris Statlander as they were 'monstrous women.'

"Megan Bayne, I never want to see in the ring against me. If she would like to stand next to me, or near me, or not be around, that’s cool. She’s a very impressive-looking woman. Same goes for [Kris] Statlander. If her and Megan [Bayne], the monstrous women just would like to stay away from me, that would be [great]. I would say give me Anna Jay, but she’s banned," she said.

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books Megan Bayne in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback