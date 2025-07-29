Huge AEW name spotted during Hulk Hogan's tribute video on WWE RAW

A huge AEW name was spotted in a tribute video to Hulk Hogan. This was aired on WWE RAW, and the fans no doubt loved every second of it.The legendary WWE Hall of Famer and former nWo member passed away last week due to cardiac arrest. Despite being involved in controversies, the wrestling community put aside all their differences and celebrated the life of arguably the greatest wrestler ever.On WWE RAW, in a tribute video to Hulk Hogan, AEW star Ric Flair was spotted. Flair and Hogan were, of course, iconic rivals and had a lot of matches against each other. Arguably two of the greatest stars in wrestling history, Flair and Hulk Hogan epitomised wrestling for a lot of fans, and it was on full display in the tribute video.Ric Flair was very upset at the passing of his friend, as he sent out a lot of messages remembering Hogan on social media. The rest of the wrestling world also followed suit, thanks to the kind of impact the late wrestling great had on them.The video tribute on RAW was not the first one that was shown. The first tribute took place on SmackDown last week, which was a few days after Hogan passed.