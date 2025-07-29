  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Ric Flair
  • Huge AEW name spotted during Hulk Hogan's tribute video on WWE RAW

Huge AEW name spotted during Hulk Hogan's tribute video on WWE RAW

By Sujay
Published Jul 29, 2025 02:08 GMT
Hulk Hogan (left) and AEW logo (right). (Image credits: wwe.com &amp; AEW Facebook page)
Hulk Hogan (left) and AEW logo (right) [Image credits: wwe.com & AEW Facebook page]

A huge AEW name was spotted in a tribute video to Hulk Hogan. This was aired on WWE RAW, and the fans no doubt loved every second of it.

Ad

The legendary WWE Hall of Famer and former nWo member passed away last week due to cardiac arrest. Despite being involved in controversies, the wrestling community put aside all their differences and celebrated the life of arguably the greatest wrestler ever.

On WWE RAW, in a tribute video to Hulk Hogan, AEW star Ric Flair was spotted. Flair and Hogan were, of course, iconic rivals and had a lot of matches against each other. Arguably two of the greatest stars in wrestling history, Flair and Hulk Hogan epitomised wrestling for a lot of fans, and it was on full display in the tribute video.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Ric Flair was very upset at the passing of his friend, as he sent out a lot of messages remembering Hogan on social media. The rest of the wrestling world also followed suit, thanks to the kind of impact the late wrestling great had on them.

The video tribute on RAW was not the first one that was shown. The first tribute took place on SmackDown last week, which was a few days after Hogan passed.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications