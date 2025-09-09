Huge AEW signing officially confirmed

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 09, 2025 13:08 GMT
AEW
New AEW signing announced (Source-allelitewrestling.com)

A popular AEW performer has officially confirmed that he has signed with Tony Khan's promotion full-time. The star will be under contract with his previous promotion simultaneously as well.

The veteran luchador, Hechicero has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. The veteran has been signed with the Mexican wrestling promotion, CMLL, for the past several years. He has been performing in AEW and ROH since last year as well. Now, Hechicero is officially a full-time member of the All Elite roster.

Speaking on the All Elite show of Fox Sports Mexico, Hechicero disclosed that he has signed a full-time contract with Tony Khan's promotion while already being under contract with CMLL. This means that Hechicero will be affiliated with both promotions through a dual contract.

Hechicero is currently a member of the Don Callis Family in All Elite Wrestling. He also challenged Bandido for the Ring of Honor World title in an epic match at the recent Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in a losing cause.

A WWE veteran is open to signing with AEW

The WWE veteran, Maven is apparently open to signing with AEW. Maven is known for his time in the Stamford-based promotion from 2001 to 2005. He is currently busy with his YouTube channel, where he gives his opinions on wrestling.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Maven revealed that he hasn't received any offer from Tony Khan's promotion, but he would like to explore the option:

“Uh, working for them full-time—doing stuff like TV or commentary? None that went anywhere. This conversation was a one-off, just covering for them. Would I entertain it? Yes, absolutely. I’d definitely entertain any offer. Nobody. I don’t know why they haven’t reached out. But I would explore any options that came my way. I will always be an ambassador for the business," Maven disclosed.
Hereafter, fans will have to wait and see if Maven will sign with All Elite Wrestling.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
