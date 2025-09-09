Huge AEW signing officially confirmed

A popular AEW performer has officially confirmed that he has signed with Tony Khan's promotion full-time. The star will be under contract with his previous promotion simultaneously as well.

The veteran luchador, Hechicero has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. The veteran has been signed with the Mexican wrestling promotion, CMLL, for the past several years. He has been performing in AEW and ROH since last year as well. Now, Hechicero is officially a full-time member of the All Elite roster.

Speaking on the All Elite show of Fox Sports Mexico, Hechicero disclosed that he has signed a full-time contract with Tony Khan's promotion while already being under contract with CMLL. This means that Hechicero will be affiliated with both promotions through a dual contract.

Drainmaker @DrainBamager On this week's All Elite Show on FOX Sports Mexico... HECHICERO OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED HE'S NOW A FULL-TIME MEMBER OF AEW ROSTER. Hechicero revealed he's signed with AEW, while still remaining affiliated with CMLL with a DUAL CONTRACT. 🤝

Hechicero is currently a member of the Don Callis Family in All Elite Wrestling. He also challenged Bandido for the Ring of Honor World title in an epic match at the recent Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in a losing cause.

A WWE veteran is open to signing with AEW

The WWE veteran, Maven is apparently open to signing with AEW. Maven is known for his time in the Stamford-based promotion from 2001 to 2005. He is currently busy with his YouTube channel, where he gives his opinions on wrestling.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Maven revealed that he hasn't received any offer from Tony Khan's promotion, but he would like to explore the option:

“Uh, working for them full-time—doing stuff like TV or commentary? None that went anywhere. This conversation was a one-off, just covering for them. Would I entertain it? Yes, absolutely. I’d definitely entertain any offer. Nobody. I don’t know why they haven’t reached out. But I would explore any options that came my way. I will always be an ambassador for the business," Maven disclosed.

Hereafter, fans will have to wait and see if Maven will sign with All Elite Wrestling.

