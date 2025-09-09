"I don’t know why they haven’t reached out" - 3-time WWE champion fully prepared to join AEW

A former WWE champion recently opened up about his status with AEW. The Jacksonville-based promotion has been a great alternative to the global sports entertainment juggernaut and has signed several credible and available names on the market. However, things have changed over the years. WWE veteran Maven has been expecting a call from the company.

The former WWE Hardcore Champion retired from in-ring competition in 2007 and made a handful of appearances on the independent circuit until 2024. His YouTube channel is going strong. He even paid a backstage visit to All Elite Wrestling in May 2025, which went extremely well.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Maven said that the Tony Khan-led promotion hasn't approached him with any offer.

“Uh, working for them full-time—doing stuff like TV or commentary? None that went anywhere. This conversation was a one-off, just covering for them. Would I entertain it? Yes, absolutely. I’d definitely entertain any offer. Nobody. I don’t know why they haven’t reached out. But I would explore any options that came my way. I will always be an ambassador for the business," he said. [H/T - Ringside News]

Maven talks about his AEW visit

In his YouTube vlog, the 48-year-old star sneaked backstage and surprised various officials and his old friends. However, a report opened up about his visit recently.

As reported by Fightful, Maven's visit was a work as he was invited to the promotion.

“I hate to blow up his spot here, but he didn’t sneak backstage at AEW, guys. He was invited there and was taken around by a PR representative who you can see numerous times in the video," he said.

It will be interesting to see what Maven can offer to AEW if the company decides to sign him. He could be a great manager for any wrestler.

