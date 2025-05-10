Former WWE star spotted with Tony Khan during backstage visit in AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has brought in many former WWE Superstars to his company. Recently, a former star of the Stamford-based promotion was spotted with him during his visit to one of his shows.
The former WWE star, who was also a Hardcore Champion at one point, is Maven. He was a popular star during the early 2000s who was mainly featured in the mid-card. However, Maven got his first break when he eliminated The Undertaker from the 2002 Royal Rumble match and had a compelling rivalry with him following that.
In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Maven snuck backstage during an AEW show and met with Tony Khan. He congratulated Khan on building a remarkable promotion. Khan also revealed that Maven and WWE veteran Randy Orton signed an autograph for him when he was in college.
In the end, the former WWE Superstar applauded Khan's work ethic and how hands-on he was with his talent. The duo then hugged and the AEW President let him know he was welcome to their company anytime.
Maven has predicted a top AEW star's move to WWE, which he believes could be huge for him
Maven has been keeping a close eye on the ongoing television product produced by All Elite Wrestling each week. He spoke particularly of one star he believed was the best heel in professional wrestling. That was none other than MJF.
The former WWE Hardcore Champion predicted that MJF would one day join WWE to take his career to the next level.
"The second guy [I would like to face] is a guy that's not there yet but I think he will one day and that's MJF. MJF, in my opinion, is the best heel in wrestling. And I think one day he's gonna to take himself to the WWE and I don't wanna say change wrestling as an industry, but I think he'll be very, very instrumental into taking it into that next chapter," he said.
With Maven continuing to make his presence in the AEW landscape, it will be interesting to see if he could join the Jacksonville-based promotion and find a spot to utilize his years of experience and acumen in the future.