Current major AEW star will join WWE; the move will have massive impact on wrestling, says Maven

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Mar 28, 2025 14:27 GMT
Will a top AEW star move to WWE?

Former WWE Superstar Maven recently predicted that a top AEW star will eventually jump ship to the Stamford-based company. He claimed the aforementioned performer's potential move would massively impact the pro wrestling industry.

MJF has been an active competitor in the Tony Khan-led promotion since 2019. The 29-year-old has held the AEW World Championship and the AEW International Title. In a recent interview with Power Talk on Das Hohe Bein, Maven disclosed that he would like to share the ring with The Salt of the Earth in WWE.

Several former AEW stars have joined the Stamford-based company over the past few years, including Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, and Penta. The former Hardcore Champion believed that The Salt of the Earth would eventually follow in their footsteps.

The 2001 Tough Enough winner said that MJF was the best heel in wrestling today, predicting that his potential move to WWE would play a role in the advancement of the business.

"The second guy [I would like to face] is a guy that's not there yet but I think he will one day and that's MJF. MJF, in my opinion, is the best heel in wrestling. And I think one day he's gonna to take himself to the WWE and I don't wanna say change wrestling as an industry, but I think he'll be very very instrumental into taking it into that next chapter," he said. [3:13 - 3:37]
Maven also wants to face top WWE Superstar

Maven named MJF as the second guy he would like to face if he returns to the Stamford-based promotion after almost 20 years of absence. The former Hardcore Champion disclosed that Seth Rollins was the first.

The 48-year-old praised The Visionary for being able to change his character and stay relevant.

"If I could have one more match in the WWE, there's two guys that immediately come to my mind. I'll give you the first, which is a guy that's currently within the company and that's Seth Rollins. I love everything about Seth. I love that he's been able to have such a long career. He's been able to change who his character is and remain relevant," Maven said.
It will be interesting to see if MJF one day joins Seth Rollins in the Stamford-based company.

