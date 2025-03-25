3 Signs Seth Rollins will beat Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41

  • home icon
By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Mar 25, 2025 14:04 GMT
CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins during a segment [Image via wwe.com]
WrestleMania 41 will be an event where Seth Rollins will look to redeem himself. Last year, at The Show of Shows, Rollins did not have a great time. First, The Visionary lost his tag team match (alongside Cody Rhodes) against Roman Reigns and The Rock, and later, Drew McIntyre defeated him for the World Heavyweight Title.

Hence, the upcoming WrestleMania is where Rollins will look to prove himself. However, to do so, he has to beat Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match. While this seems tough, some signs indicate that The Architect will beat The Best in The World and the Only Tribal Chief in Las Vegas.

In this article, we will look at three signs that Seth Rollins will beat Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41:

#3. Roman Reigns and CM Punk fighting over The Wiseman makes Seth Rollins a favorite

One of the biggest talking points about this Triple Threat Match is whether Paul Heyman will side with Roman Reigns or CM Punk. As a matter of fact, Punk has also started playing mind games with the OG Bloodline leader and The Wiseman.

This issue between Punk and Reigns related to the loyalty of Heyman may get down to a point where they are so engrossed with each other that Seth Rollins sees a window of opportunity and capitalizes. Anyways, The Visionary is famous for pulling off such moves and capitalizing on such scenarios.

#2. Everyone loves the story of an underdog winning

If not officially, Seth Rollins, at least in the minds of most WWE fans, is the underdog going into this Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. After all, he is up against two of WWE's biggest stars, Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

While the majority of fans would side with either Punk or Reigns, Seth's victory might be the picture-perfect finish to the match. An underdog beating two of the biggest forces in the Stamford-based promotion is a story many would love.

#1. Paul Heyman may turn heel and align with Seth Rollins

Apart from Paul Heyman causing a potential mix up as mentioned above, one of the biggest talking points heading into WrestleMania 41 is that the 59-year-old may turn heel. In short, The Wiseman could betray Reigns, ignore Punk, and shockingly align with Seth.

If this happens, The Visionary can easily grab a victory with the help of The Wiseman. Also, aligning with Heyman could be a turning point in Rollins' career. The former World Heavyweight Champion could receive a boost like never before, and he could once again be challenging for a world title.

Edited by Yash Mittal
