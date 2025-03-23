"They're horrible" - Ex-WWE star reveals one surprising request Stephanie McMahon made to him

Stephanie McMahon has played an important role in several WWE Superstars' careers. A former champion recently recalled The Billion Dollar Princess making a special request to him regarding his appearance.

In 2001, Maven Huffman and Nidia Guenard won the first season of Tough Enough and joined the Stamford-based company. Maven had a four-year run as an active competitor in WWE where he held the Hardcore Championship three times. The 48-year-old was released from his contract in 2005.

After signing with the Stamford-based company, fans noticed that Maven had changed the shape of his eyebrows as they looked denser during his Tough Enough days. In a recent video he posted on his YouTube channel, the former Hardcore Champion disclosed that Stephanie McMahon was the first to ask him to do something about his eyebrows:

"On Tough Enough, I had the bushiest eyebrows known to man. Wouldn't be bad to have the Groucho Marx if I had a full head of hair. It wouldn't be bad looking like Bert or Ernie if I had hair. So, when Stephanie McMahon, who was the first person to tell me, 'Yeah, you got to do something with those. They're horrible,' I had no clue. I had never touched my eyebrows. But when I got up from the chair and I looked at myself, it was just a cleaner look. It looked just way better. It actually, I felt shaped my face way better," he said. [From 20:09 to 20:51]

The ex-WWE star also clarified an interesting topic

One of the most asked questions about Maven Huffman on Google was whether he was gay. The former Hardcore Champion answered that question in the same video on his YouTube channel.

The 48-year-old former WWE star clarified that he is not gay and stated that he has been in a relationship with his current girlfriend for 13 years:

"Most people just assume and I don't know why that I am. I guess, you know, like Jerry Seinfeld said, 'I'm clean, I'm neat, and I take care of myself.' I guess that makes me gay. I am not. I have 48 years of unblemished heterosexuality. But if you're gay that's fine be gay. I don't judge people, never have, never will. The fact that people judge me, does it bother me? Not really. If you think I'm gay, makes you happy, keep thinking it. I could care less," he said.

The former superstar has also denied dating his Tough Enough co-winner and former WWE star Nidia Guenard.

