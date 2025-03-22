Ex-WWE champion clarifies if he's gay after question being among 'most searched'

A former WWE Superstar recently answered the most searched questions about him on Google. One of these questions was whether he was gay.

After winning the 2001 Tough Enough competition alongside Nidia Guenard, Maven joined the Stamford-based company. The 48-year-old spent about four years as an active competitor on RAW and SmackDown and held the Hardcore Championship three times. However, he was released from his contract in the summer of 2005.

In a new video he posted on his YouTube channel, Maven answered the most searched questions about him on Google. The first question asked if he was gay. The Tennessee native clarified that he was not although he acknowledged that most people assume that he is:

"Most people just assume and I don't know why that I am. I guess, you know, like Jerry Seinfeld said, 'I'm clean, I'm neat, and I take care of myself.' I guess that makes me gay. I am not. I have 48 years of unblemished heterosexuality. But if you're gay that's fine be gay. I don't judge people, never have, never will. The fact that people judge me, does it bother me? Not really. If you think I'm gay, makes you happy, keep thinking it. I could care less," he said. [0:11 - 0:43]

The ex-WWE star gave an update on his relationship status

In the same video, Maven addressed whether he is married. The 48-year-old former Hardcore Champion disclosed that he never married and probably never will.

However, the former WWE Superstar disclosed that he has been dating the same woman for 13 years. Hence, he is settled although he is not officially married by law:

"No, not married, never been married, more than likely never will be married. But I've been with the same girl for 13 years. So, are we married, no, technically on paper by law, we are not. But, I mean, after 13 years, I don't know, if, I mean, common law marriage is seven, we've been together 13, so we're almost at double common law. I'm not married but I'm settled down. Sorry ladies and gay men," Maven added. [0:49 - 1:20]

Maven also discussed the possibility of returning to WWE after nearly 20 years, stating that it is "slight."

Please credit Maven Huffman's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

