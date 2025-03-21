  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Maven denies dating WWE Diva, addresses relationship rumors

Maven denies dating WWE Diva, addresses relationship rumors

By Danny Hart
Modified Mar 21, 2025 18:42 GMT
2001 Tough Enough winner Maven [Image Credit: wwe.com]
2001 Tough Enough winner Maven [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Maven Huffman was the co-winner of the inaugural season of the WWE Tough Enough reality competition in 2001. In a recent video, the 48-year-old answered several questions about his dating life and association with fellow Tough Enough winner Nidia Guenard.

Ad

Nidia's wrestling career is best remembered for her on-screen romance with former Cruiserweight Champion Jamie Noble. WWE released the 46-year-old in 2004, a year before Maven was let go by the company.

On his YouTube channel, Maven recalled how he and Nidia were single during Tough Enough but they never dated:

"Nidia, being my co-winner on the first season of Tough Enough, me being the male winner and Nidia being the female winner, no, we never dated. Sorry to inform you. Although Nidia and I both entered the competition single, we never found ourselves dating. Sorry." [15:52 – 16:09]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

youtube-cover
Ad

Nidia's final WWE match aired on the November 7, 2004, episode of Sunday Night Heat. She teamed up with Victoria in a losing effort against Jazz and Molly Holly.

Ex-WWE star Maven reveals current relationship status

Since 2023, the first male Tough Enough winner has entertained fans with weekly wrestling-related videos on his YouTube channel. He has also discussed several personal topics, including his past steroid use.

Ad

In his latest video, Maven revealed he has been in a relationship since the early 2010s:

"No, not married. Never been married. More than likely never will be married, but I've been with the same girl for 13 years. So, are we married? No. Technically, on paper, by law, we are not. But, I mean, after 13 years, I think common law marriage is seven. We've been together 13, so, we're almost at double common law. I'm not married but I'm settled down." [0:49 – 1:15]
Ad

The three-time Hardcore Champion also addressed whether he could return to WWE or work for AEW one day.

Please credit Maven Huffman and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी