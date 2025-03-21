Maven denies dating WWE Diva, addresses relationship rumors

Maven Huffman was the co-winner of the inaugural season of the WWE Tough Enough reality competition in 2001. In a recent video, the 48-year-old answered several questions about his dating life and association with fellow Tough Enough winner Nidia Guenard.

Nidia's wrestling career is best remembered for her on-screen romance with former Cruiserweight Champion Jamie Noble. WWE released the 46-year-old in 2004, a year before Maven was let go by the company.

On his YouTube channel, Maven recalled how he and Nidia were single during Tough Enough but they never dated:

"Nidia, being my co-winner on the first season of Tough Enough, me being the male winner and Nidia being the female winner, no, we never dated. Sorry to inform you. Although Nidia and I both entered the competition single, we never found ourselves dating. Sorry." [15:52 – 16:09]

Nidia's final WWE match aired on the November 7, 2004, episode of Sunday Night Heat. She teamed up with Victoria in a losing effort against Jazz and Molly Holly.

Ex-WWE star Maven reveals current relationship status

Since 2023, the first male Tough Enough winner has entertained fans with weekly wrestling-related videos on his YouTube channel. He has also discussed several personal topics, including his past steroid use.

In his latest video, Maven revealed he has been in a relationship since the early 2010s:

"No, not married. Never been married. More than likely never will be married, but I've been with the same girl for 13 years. So, are we married? No. Technically, on paper, by law, we are not. But, I mean, after 13 years, I think common law marriage is seven. We've been together 13, so, we're almost at double common law. I'm not married but I'm settled down." [0:49 – 1:15]

The three-time Hardcore Champion also addressed whether he could return to WWE or work for AEW one day.

