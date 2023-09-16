Ex-WWE star shows photo of his insane 18-month transformation after taking steroids

A former WWE star has revealed that steroids helped him achieve an impressive 18-month body transformation.

Maven has been churning out incredible content on his YouTube channel for quite some time now. The 46-year-old pro-wrestling veteran recently shared a video revealing backstage details about steroid usage during his run in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Maven clarified that he used steroids or Performance Enhancing Drugs during his WWE run. He then showed two pictures of promo shots that he got back then. The pictures were taken 18 months apart and clearly showed the change in his physique after taking steroids.

"I come with receipts. I come with proof. I'm coming to show you exactly the difference, the transformation in my body, just from taking these two. When I first arrived in the WWE around the 2002 time, this was the very first promo shot that I took. Now this was absolutely on nothing, this was just them getting a promo shot, getting something out. 18 months later, I took my second promo shot. I will let you be the judge. I obviously am not getting those results without these performance enhancers." [8:17-9:03]

Maven made it clear that WWE didn't condone the usage of steroids

Maven revealed that talk about steroids wasn't common backstage in the company.

He also revealed that the promotion wasn't okay with wrestlers using steroids. Here's his comment about the same:

"Well, best way to answer that is, technically not. We weren't supposed to do it. In fact, in a lot of guys' contracts, myself included, the WWE had the right to get rid of anybody for illegal drug use at any time. They had the right to test us at any time." [9:48-10:07]

Maven was mostly a RAW-exclusive star during his stint. He was released in 2005 following a four-year run with the promotion. It has been about 18 years since he was let go, and his days of consuming steroids are way past him. At 46, though, he still works out regularly and is in great shape.

