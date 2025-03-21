WWE return after 20 years "a slight possibility," former wrestler thinks

WWE wrestlers often return to the company several years after competing in their final match. In a recent video, Maven Huffman addressed whether he could make a surprise comeback.

Maven worked for WWE from 2001 to 2005 after winning the inaugural season of the Tough Enough reality show. The 48-year-old held the Hardcore Championship three times and participated in a memorable feud with The Undertaker in 2002. He also shared the ring with several other big names, including The Rock and Triple H.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Maven confirmed he is willing to listen to offers. However, he believes someone would have contacted him by now if the company had an interest in rehiring him.

"I would like to think that a return is a slight possibility, but I also have to recognize my age and I have to recognize just how different the company is now as opposed to when I left 20 years ago," Maven said. "Yeah, that's right, it's been 20 years since I was not only in a WWE ring but working for the WWE under any capacity. If they were planning on doing something with me, a seed would have taken hold, taken root, and an idea would have sprouted up already, although if they called I'd answer the phone." [2:11 – 2:51]

Maven has not wrestled consistently since reducing his independent dates in 2007. He returned to the ring in 2024 to make a one-off Last Stand Rumble appearance for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling (ROW) promotion.

Maven's realistic role if he joined AEW or WWE

Given his age, Maven would prefer to work as a commentator or on-screen manager if he returned to the wrestling business. He once performed as the RAW General Manager but the short-lived role only lasted one night.

Asked if he could work for AEW one day, the veteran wrestler confirmed he is prepared to hold talks with the promotion. He also reiterated that his days as an in-ring talent are likely over.

"Just like my answer with WWE, I would answer if they called," Maven continued. "They have not called, so I have no plans on going to AEW. I also think that, at this point in my life, being 48 years old, my in-ring days, they're behind me. That would mean going to, whether it be WWE or AEW, I would be more of a commentary or managerial role." [3:25 – 3:53]

In a previous video, Maven said AEW producer Dean Malenko "hated" him when they worked together two decades ago. He accused the former WCW star of being overly critical and claimed he struggled to work with inexperienced wrestlers.

