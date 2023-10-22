Maven says AEW personality didn't want to work with him in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Maven Huffman has created lots of buzz in the wrestling world recently thanks to the success of his YouTube channel. In his latest video, the 46-year-old said he and Dean Malenko did not get along in WWE.

Malenko is widely regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers of his generation. After retiring in 2001, the former WCW star worked as a WWE producer for 18 years before joining AEW.

Maven's most recent video focused on wrestlers who "hated" him in WWE. The 2001 Tough Enough winner began by mentioning Malenko:

"I couldn't care less what anyone thinks of me," Maven said. "I don't live my life to please anybody, but there's a way to offer positive feedback and constructive criticism. I just didn't feel like he was doing it. He made it known he did not like me, and he made it known that he did not wanna work with me. Dean is a guy I'll probably never see again. I'm sure he's fine with it. I know I am." [1:33 – 1:56]

Malenko won several titles during his wrestling career, including the WCW Cruiserweight Championship four times and the WWE Light Heavyweight Championship twice.

Why Dean Malenko allegedly disliked Maven Huffman in WWE

After winning the Tough Enough reality competition, Maven initially struggled to show his fellow wrestlers why he was worthy of receiving a contract.

The three-time Hardcore Champion recalled how Dean Malenko was particularly critical of a match he once had with Shelton Benjamin:

"Dean, I don't think enjoyed working with someone who was so green [inexperienced], was very limited in the ring," Maven said. "I remember when I turned and I changed from babyface, good guy, to heel, bad guy, I had my very first house show, and I was working Shelton Benjamin. I had no clue what I was doing. I was going out there, I was working. When I say he [Malenko] s**t all over it, he just let me have it." [1:08 – 1:33]

In the same video, Maven called D-Von Dudley to address why the Hall of Famer did not like him at first.

What are your thoughts on Maven's remarks about Dean Malenko? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Maven Huffman and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.