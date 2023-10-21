Ex-WWE star calls D-Von Dudley and asks, "Why do you hate me so much?"

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently received a call from a former wrestler, and was asked the reason behind his hatred for them.

Maven Huffman's YouTube channel has been doing big numbers for a while now. The former WWE Superstar recently put up another video, in which he talked about the wrestlers who hated him back in the day.

Maven revealed that D-Von Dudley used to hate him. He then stated that he had no idea why D-Von didn't like him, and decided to call him to ask about the same. Maven asked, "Why do you hate me so much?" D-Von gave an amusing response, saying the following: "You were pretty at the time."

Maven then cut the call, and shared an incident from back in the day with the viewers. As per Maven, The Dudley Boyz once had had a great match and returned backstage. He approached D-Von and said, "Yo D-Von, great match!" D-Von had a look of disgust on his face when Maven made that comment, took a sigh, and left the spot. Maven believes that D-Von thought he didn't know anything about a good match since he was a newbie back then.

Maven also shared a wholesome story about D-Von Dudley

However, during the closing moments of his video, Maven revealed that he and D-Von Dudley became good friends as time passed. It happened when he once offered D-Von a drink, and they grew closer soon after.

D-Von once stayed the entire night at the hospital with Maven when the latter broke his leg. It has been almost two decades since Maven was a mainstay on WWE TV. Judging by his phone call to D-Von, the two veterans seem to have mended their fences.

