Former WWE champion wants to face Seth Rollins if he returns after 20 years

A former superstar recently spoke about his dream opponent if he returns to WWE two decades after his departure. He disclosed that he would like to share the ring with Seth Rollins.

Ad

Maven signed with the Stamford-based company in 2001 after winning the inaugural season of Tough Enough alongside Nidia Guenard. Over the following four years, the 48-year-old was an active competitor on RAW and SmackDown, winning the Hardcore Championship three times. Nevertheless, his stint ended in 2005 when he was released from his contract.

In a recent interview with Power Talk on Das Hohe Bein, Maven was asked who he would like to face if he returns to the Stamford-based company. The former Hardcore Champion named Seth Rollins:

Ad

Trending

"If I could have one more match in the WWE, there's two guys that immediately come to my mind. I'll give you the first, which is a guy that's currently within the company and that's Seth Rollins. I love everything about Seth. I love that he's been able to have such a long career. He's been able to change who his character is and remain relevant," he said. [2:54 - 3:12]

Ad

Ad

Maven thinks there is a "slight possibility" he would return to WWE

After he departed from the Stamford-based company in 2005, Maven briefly competed in TNA before stepping away from professional wrestling. He has since made sporadic returns to the squared circle. The 48-year-old has competed in only 10 matches in the past decade.

In a recent video he posted on his YouTube channel, the former Hardcore Champion discussed the possibility of returning to WWE, stating that it is "slight":

Ad

"I would like to think that a return is a slight possibility, but I also have to recognize my age and I have to recognize just how different the company is now as opposed to when I left 20 years ago," Maven said. "Yeah, that's right, it's been 20 years since I was not only in a WWE ring but working for the WWE under any capacity. If they were planning on doing something with me, a seed would have taken hold, taken root, and an idea would have sprouted up already, although if they called I'd answer the phone," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Maven also discussed several other topics in the same YouTube video, including whether he was gay.

Please credit Power Talk on Das Hohe Bein and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback