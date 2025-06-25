Huge announcement on Chris Jericho's future amid his AEW absence

Chris Jericho has been away from AEW for the past two months. The Learning Tree has now taken to X (fka Twitter) to make a huge announcement about his popular music band, Fozzy.

The former AEW World Champion was last seen in in-ring action at Dynasty 2025. The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla then took time off from pro wrestling to be a part of Fozzy's 25th Anniversary Tour, which began on April 17 and concluded on May 12.

While he continues to remain absent from the Tony Khan-led company, Chris Jericho has come up with a massive update regarding his music career. Taking to his X, Jericho announced that his rock band Fozzy will be heading to the UK for a tour in 2026.

The Ocho thanked the fans for showering love on the band's previous visit and promised to make their upcoming tour even more memorable. The former ROH World Champion announced that the band will visit new venues, bringing along new songs and several nights of exciting celebrations in the United Kingdom.

The tour is set to begin on February 6, 2026, from Brighton, England. The final show will take place in Wolverhampton, England, on February 21, 2026. Jericho would likely take another extended break from pro wrestling during this time to fully dedicate himself to his Fozzy adventures.

Chris Jericho lost the ROH World Championship at AEW Dynasty

At AEW Dynasty, Chris Jericho clashed against Bandido. The Learning Tree defended his ROH World Championship in this contest, while Bandido put his sacred mask on the line.

It was a fairly decent contest, where Jericho resorted to using underhanded tactics. At one point in the match, Y2J took down Bandido with a baseball bat behind the referee's back. Although he secured the three-count, the referee immediately restarted the bout after being made aware of Jericho's actions.

Bandido made the most of this second chance and nailed the veteran with his finisher to win the ROH World Championship. In the following episode of Dynamite, The Lionheart blamed his allies, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, for not living up to his expectations.

The 54-year-old veteran was infuriated with his teammates for not being able to help him retain the ROH World Title. A frustrated Jericho then walked out of Dynamite, stating that it would be best for everyone if he went away for a while.

It would be interesting to see when The Ocho shows up in AEW next. It remains to be seen if he will continue with his current gimmick or come back with a new character.

