Huge announcement made regarding AEW star Saraya (fka Paige)

A huge announcement was made recently regarding AEW star Saraya (FKA Paige). The former AEW Women's World Champion and Harley Cameron are feuding with Toni Storm and Mariah May.

After not wrestling for a couple of months, the former WWE Superstar has picked up momentum in recent weeks. She defeated Mariah May on the June 5 edition of Dynamite. After picking up a huge victory, a new announcement was made.

On the latest edition of Rampage, Harley Cameron announced that Saraya will participate in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will receive a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship at All In, Wembley Stadium. Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Mariah May have already announced their entries.

At last year's All In, Saraya defeated Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Toni Storm in a four-way match to capture the AEW Women's World Championship for the first time. Only time will tell if she will repeat the history this year.

The AEW Women's World Championship is on the line at Forbidden Door as Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa battle it out at the pay-per-view. It remains to be seen who will remain the champion till All In.