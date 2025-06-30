Huge announcement regarding former WWE Champion amid AEW absence

A WWE veteran will soon be making a major appearance amid his AEW hiatus. Paul Wight, aka The Big Show, has been part of the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2021. Besides being an in-ring performer, he plays many different roles in the company.
The former WWE Champion made his last appearance on TV in November 2023 in a multi-man street fight. AEW has been heavily promoting All In: Texas, as the show is just a couple of weeks away. It will be held at Globe Life Field. Several huge matches have been announced for the event, and Paul Wight will be promoting the pay-per-view on a big stage.
AEW recently announced that The World's Largest Athlete will be present at Globe Life Field during the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles' MLB game. He will be doing a meet and greet on July 2 from 5:30 to 6:30 PM.
You can view the huge announcement below.
Paul Wight reveals his favorite AEW wrestler
The former Big Show is among the most experienced names in the All Elite Wrestling locker room. He is a huge asset to the company since he mentors many up-and-coming talents behind the scenes.
Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Paul Wight revealed that Powerhouse Hobbs was his favorite wrestler in the company due to his dominant on-screen presence.
"Big running favorite of mine is Will Hobbs, believe it or not. Will Hobbs is one of the few characters I see on TV that presents himself as a man in a tough guy kind of situation. You would believe in an alley, Will Hobbs would beat the snot out of you. It's believable; now, if you've ever met Will Hobbs, he's one of the kindest, nicest gentlemen you've ever met, but he has that presence on TV like he doesn't care if you live or breathe," Wight said.
It will be interesting to see when Wight will be back on All Elite Wrestling programming.
