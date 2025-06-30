Huge announcement regarding former WWE Champion amid AEW absence

A WWE veteran will soon be making a major appearance amid his AEW hiatus. Paul Wight, aka The Big Show, has been part of the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2021. Besides being an in-ring performer, he plays many different roles in the company.

Ad

The former WWE Champion made his last appearance on TV in November 2023 in a multi-man street fight. AEW has been heavily promoting All In: Texas, as the show is just a couple of weeks away. It will be held at Globe Life Field. Several huge matches have been announced for the event, and Paul Wight will be promoting the pay-per-view on a big stage.

AEW recently announced that The World's Largest Athlete will be present at Globe Life Field during the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles' MLB game. He will be doing a meet and greet on July 2 from 5:30 to 6:30 PM.

Ad

Trending

You can view the huge announcement below.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paul Wight reveals his favorite AEW wrestler

The former Big Show is among the most experienced names in the All Elite Wrestling locker room. He is a huge asset to the company since he mentors many up-and-coming talents behind the scenes.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Paul Wight revealed that Powerhouse Hobbs was his favorite wrestler in the company due to his dominant on-screen presence.

Ad

"Big running favorite of mine is Will Hobbs, believe it or not. Will Hobbs is one of the few characters I see on TV that presents himself as a man in a tough guy kind of situation. You would believe in an alley, Will Hobbs would beat the snot out of you. It's believable; now, if you've ever met Will Hobbs, he's one of the kindest, nicest gentlemen you've ever met, but he has that presence on TV like he doesn't care if you live or breathe," Wight said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see when Wight will be back on All Elite Wrestling programming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action