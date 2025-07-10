Huge backstage fight breaks out in AEW just before All In 2025

A huge backstage fight broke out on AEW Dynamite just days before All In 2025. This will definitely have some ramifications going forward.

Ad

All In: Texas will witness a Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, and on Dynamite, Thekla, Queen Aminata, Tay Melo, and Megan Bayne took on each other in a Four-Way Match to gain the upper hand. Bayne got the win thanks to some distraction from Penelope Ford on the outside.

After the bout, Renee Paquette was seen interviewing Thekla, who had her debut match on Dynamite. But before she could say anything, Thekla was ambushed by Queen Aminata, and that led to a massive brawl backstage. Officials had to interfere and separate the two stars.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Thekla looked very impressive in her showing during the match, and she hopes to get another chance to take part in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In in a few days' time. As for Queen Aminata, she has definitely made the jump from being a mid-carder to being a big star in AEW.

It will be interesting to see how the women fare in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match and who will earn a shot at the AEW Women’s Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More