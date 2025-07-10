  • home icon
Huge backstage fight breaks out in AEW just before All In 2025

By Sujay
Published Jul 10, 2025 01:59 GMT
A backstage brawl broke out on AEW Dynamite. (Image credits: AEW Twitter page)
A backstage brawl broke out on AEW Dynamite. [Image credits: AEW's X account]

A huge backstage fight broke out on AEW Dynamite just days before All In 2025. This will definitely have some ramifications going forward.

All In: Texas will witness a Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, and on Dynamite, Thekla, Queen Aminata, Tay Melo, and Megan Bayne took on each other in a Four-Way Match to gain the upper hand. Bayne got the win thanks to some distraction from Penelope Ford on the outside.

After the bout, Renee Paquette was seen interviewing Thekla, who had her debut match on Dynamite. But before she could say anything, Thekla was ambushed by Queen Aminata, and that led to a massive brawl backstage. Officials had to interfere and separate the two stars.

Thekla looked very impressive in her showing during the match, and she hopes to get another chance to take part in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In in a few days' time. As for Queen Aminata, she has definitely made the jump from being a mid-carder to being a big star in AEW.

It will be interesting to see how the women fare in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match and who will earn a shot at the AEW Women’s Title.

