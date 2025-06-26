Huge backstage fight suddenly breaks out in AEW; security forced to intervene

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite kicked off on an intense note, as a backstage fight immediately took place. Security personnel had to intervene to diffuse the situation.

To begin the show, the company showed all the major stars who were set to be featured during tonight's show, including 'Timeless' Toni Storm. Cameras showed her entering the venue with her butler, Luther. This was when Mercedes Moné came out of nowhere and blindsided the two of them. She then launched an attack on Storm.

The CEO dragged her inside the arena and locked her in a Statement Maker submission hold on the stage. The referees came out to try to separate the two, but when Moné wouldn't budge, Mina Shirakawa intervened and was able to help her away from Storm.

At AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, Toni Storm attacked Mercedes Moné after she won the CMLL Women's Championship that night, beginning the mind games between them. The Timeless star then cut a promo on her a few days later on Collision, calling her out for seemingly not giving her the respect she deserved in this feud.

Mercedes has now made her move and has added another layer to this intense feud between two of the biggest stars in AEW.

