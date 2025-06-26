Huge backstage fight suddenly breaks out in AEW; security forced to intervene

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jun 26, 2025 00:33 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: Triller TV
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: Triller TV's Official Livestream of AEW Dynamite]

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite kicked off on an intense note, as a backstage fight immediately took place. Security personnel had to intervene to diffuse the situation.

To begin the show, the company showed all the major stars who were set to be featured during tonight's show, including 'Timeless' Toni Storm. Cameras showed her entering the venue with her butler, Luther. This was when Mercedes Moné came out of nowhere and blindsided the two of them. She then launched an attack on Storm.

The CEO dragged her inside the arena and locked her in a Statement Maker submission hold on the stage. The referees came out to try to separate the two, but when Moné wouldn't budge, Mina Shirakawa intervened and was able to help her away from Storm.

At AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, Toni Storm attacked Mercedes Moné after she won the CMLL Women's Championship that night, beginning the mind games between them. The Timeless star then cut a promo on her a few days later on Collision, calling her out for seemingly not giving her the respect she deserved in this feud.

Mercedes has now made her move and has added another layer to this intense feud between two of the biggest stars in AEW.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
