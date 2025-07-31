Huge ban announced on AEW star Adam Copeland

By Sujay
Published Jul 31, 2025 01:11 GMT
Adam Copeland is a former WWE star. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
Adam Copeland is a former WWE star. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)

A massive ban was announced on Adam Copeland on AEW Dynamite. This will have huge ramifications moving forward, at least in the short term.

Last week, Copeland shook hands with the Hurt Syndicate as he took out FTR and Stokely Hathaway. That was a move that shocked many fans inside the arena and also around the world. That did not sit well with either FTR or Stokely Hathaway, as they had some bad news for the WWE Hall of Famer.

In a backstage segment on Dynamite, Stokely announced that because of his actions last week, the WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland will be banned from the arena for tonight’s show. Stokely also warned that the Hurt Syndicate made a massive mistake in siding with Copeland and attacking them.

With the Hurt Syndicate recently getting rid of MJF from their group, they have a vacancy for another name to take his place. It will be interesting to see if Adam Copeland will be given that spot, as he needs numbers on his side to take on FTR and Stokely Hathaway.

The next few days and weeks will be crucial in shaping this story and determining how the former TNT Champion will seek revenge on FTR.

Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Angana Roy
