  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Collision
  • Huge brawl breaks out during AEW Collision after surprising finish

Huge brawl breaks out during AEW Collision after surprising finish

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 04, 2025 02:32 GMT
AEW Collision
Collision airs on Saturdays (Image source: AEW on X)

A massive brawl took place on AEW Collision after an unexpected finish to an amazing match. The post-match angle featured a former WWE star.

Ad

On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, Brody King squared off against Josh Alexander. The Walking Weapon has competed in a few matches since his All Elite Wrestling debut and is currently a member of the Don Callis Family. The bout on Collision saw both King and Alexander give it their all in the ring.

The fans in attendance were completely immersed in the bout, as they were chanting "this is awesome" for the most part. However, Brody King vs. Josh Alexander surprisingly ended in a time-limit draw. After the contest, former WWE star Lance Archer showed up to join his stablemate, Alexander.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Frustrated with the result, Brody King absolutely lost it and launched an attack on Josh Alexander and Lance Archer. Security personnel got involved in the brawl, but they also suffered the wrath of King. The Hounds of Hell member then asked the referee to give five more minutes to the match, but was taken out by Alexander and Archer.

It will be interesting to see where the story is heading after a time-limit draw and a big brawl on AEW Collision.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications