Huge brawl breaks out during AEW Collision after surprising finish

A massive brawl took place on AEW Collision after an unexpected finish to an amazing match. The post-match angle featured a former WWE star.
On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, Brody King squared off against Josh Alexander. The Walking Weapon has competed in a few matches since his All Elite Wrestling debut and is currently a member of the Don Callis Family. The bout on Collision saw both King and Alexander give it their all in the ring.
The fans in attendance were completely immersed in the bout, as they were chanting "this is awesome" for the most part. However, Brody King vs. Josh Alexander surprisingly ended in a time-limit draw. After the contest, former WWE star Lance Archer showed up to join his stablemate, Alexander.
Frustrated with the result, Brody King absolutely lost it and launched an attack on Josh Alexander and Lance Archer. Security personnel got involved in the brawl, but they also suffered the wrath of King. The Hounds of Hell member then asked the referee to give five more minutes to the match, but was taken out by Alexander and Archer.
It will be interesting to see where the story is heading after a time-limit draw and a big brawl on AEW Collision.