Huge contract signing announced for AEW Dynamite

A huge contract signing has been announced for AEW Dynamite, and it has been in the works for a long time. The fans will no doubt be eagerly looking forward to it.

There have been a lot of rivalries in the company over the past few months, and they have no doubt been very compelling. However, one rivalry has caught the attention of fans, and that is the one between Swerve Strickland and Ricochet.

The two former WWE stars have been going at each other for the past few months, taking turns to hurt each other. With their rivalry reaching a boiling point, it has been announced that there will be a contract signing on Dynamite before their match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 9.

The company took to their official X/Twitter handle and posted:

“THIS WEDNESDAY 3/5! #AEWDynamite Sacramento, CA LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax @SwerveConfident + @KingRicochet Contract Signing Before their match, NEXT SUNDAY at #AEWRevolution, Swerve + Ricochet must first sign the dotted line!”

AEW star Swerve Strickland talks about WWE release

Swerve Strickland was previously part of WWE. However, he was released in 2021 alongside other top names. Shortly after, he signed with All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent episode of AEW Represents, Strickland spoke about his WWE release and said:

“My mom said a year ago, going into the main event of Dynasty, "Block out all the doubt." Anything that's led up to that moment, it didn't matter anymore. You knew my struggles, you knew my challenges. 2021, losing my job, to finding a new home here at All Elite Wrestling, and then finally getting to the main event of the world championship when there was a lot of doubt of what I would do coming into All Elite Wrestling, you know. There was so much doubt, and then to see just the people riding with me the whole time.”

A change of scenery has definitely helped the former World Champion, and he will be hoping to emerge victorious in his match against Ricochet at Revolution.

